PetroDollar (XPD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00

PetroDollar (CURRENCY:XPD) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. PetroDollar has a total market cap of $421,996.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PetroDollar coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, PetroDollar has traded down 43.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About PetroDollar

XPD is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2014. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar

PetroDollar Coin Trading

PetroDollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PetroDollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PetroDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

