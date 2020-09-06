Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPC. Stephens lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

PPC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. 1,109,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.93. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $33.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 140.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

