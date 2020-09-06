PlayGame (PXG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $220.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. PlayGame has a market cap of $70,328.79 and approximately $220.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00124563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00046317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00223565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.01591559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00167486 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

