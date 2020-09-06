Playgroundz Market Cap Hits $199,956.08 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Playgroundz has a market cap of $199,956.08 and $4.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00124222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00225247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.01591053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000305 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00165540 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

