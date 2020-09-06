POA Network (POA) Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One POA Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Bibox and HitBTC. Over the last week, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. POA Network has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About POA Network

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, Bancor Network, Binance, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

