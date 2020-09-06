Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Receives $25.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Shares of Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Profound Medicl from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medicl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Friday, August 7th.

NYSE:PROF traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.84. 63,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,714. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. Profound Medicl has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Profound Medicl by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profound Medicl during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Profound Medicl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profound Medicl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000.

About Profound Medicl

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?

Analyst Recommendations for Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF)

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medicl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medicl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit