Qitmeer Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Qitmeer token can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, CoinBene, Allcoin and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded down 9% against the dollar. Qitmeer has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $268,461.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00122887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044452 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00216879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.01609019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00166744 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 tokens. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinnest, CoinEgg, Allcoin and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

