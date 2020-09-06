Qredit Hits Market Cap of $221,450.08 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. Qredit has a total market cap of $221,450.08 and $1,157.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Qredit has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qredit alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001765 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005515 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001540 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000161 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.