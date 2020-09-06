Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 62,825 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 140.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,825 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.25% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 52,821 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $4,070,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 143,886 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 245,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 43,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $311,664.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,336.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $99,039.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,746,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,576. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $585.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $380.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

