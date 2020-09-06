Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 7,127 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 647.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,196. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.26 and a 200-day moving average of $183.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $146.82 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HII shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.