Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,368 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSOD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.14. 756,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,484. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.50, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $184.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSOD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $115,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $149,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

