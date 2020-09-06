Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.16% of Vapotherm at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Parian Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,694,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,452,000 after buying an additional 333,884 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 764,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,334,000 after acquiring an additional 290,897 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 595,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after acquiring an additional 290,478 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 564,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 114,184 shares during the period. Finally, ThornTree Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,460,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 33,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $1,664,918.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,115.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $1,471,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,095 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAPO stock traded down $4.38 on Friday, hitting $25.32. 1,108,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $647.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of -1.61. Vapotherm Inc has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

VAPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

