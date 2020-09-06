Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.
PEAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.91.
Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
