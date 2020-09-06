Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.35. 3,619,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,749. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.11. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.