Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 148,792 Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 262,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 61,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Glu Mobile by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,942,000 after buying an additional 373,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Glu Mobile by 95.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 735,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 360,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Glu Mobile by 34.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Glu Mobile by 39.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 12,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $117,403.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,958.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $1,752,455.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,606 shares of company stock worth $2,157,659. 6.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLUU. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.80 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.66.

NASDAQ GLUU traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,657,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

