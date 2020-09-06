Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 21,572 Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MXIM stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $68.68. 4,170,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,485. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average of $58.99. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 84.96%.

In other news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,312 shares of company stock worth $7,429,985. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

