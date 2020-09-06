Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,829 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,355,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.44.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,325 shares of company stock worth $20,354,959 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.08. 1,363,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,395. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.41 and its 200-day moving average is $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $155.56.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

