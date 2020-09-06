Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.51 Million Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30,516 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.7% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $2,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO remained flat at $$33.27 during trading hours on Friday. 2,339,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,276. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42. ZTO Express has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.26.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.57. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTO. BOCOM International raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

