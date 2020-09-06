Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.17 Million in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 712.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after buying an additional 475,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 23.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,381,000 after buying an additional 320,176 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 501.2% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 356,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after buying an additional 297,571 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 30.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after buying an additional 233,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Domo by 1,223.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 226,824 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOMO traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.28. 2,739,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,903. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Domo Inc has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 3.06.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.03 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domo Inc will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DOMO. BidaskClub upgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Domo from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 7,575 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $247,020.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,830 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,624.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,517. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

