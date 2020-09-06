Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.24 Million in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,077 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $12,992,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,671.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,452. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

