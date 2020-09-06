Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 10,936 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,936 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth $1,089,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 243,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 935,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,175,000 after purchasing an additional 55,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MRVL traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,028,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910,087. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81.
MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.39.
In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,507 shares of company stock worth $2,432,226. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
