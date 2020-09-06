Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 130,600 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130,600 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTG. AXA raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 24.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,120,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in B2Gold by 372.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 492,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 388,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $2,563,000.

B2Gold stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,070,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,035,881. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTG shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

