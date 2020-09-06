Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $1.32 Million Position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 710.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

PZZA traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.40. 1,137,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,119. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.97. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.48.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. CL King raised their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. 17.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.