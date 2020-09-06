Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $1.48 Million Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 115,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 110.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 132,954 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,483,000 after buying an additional 265,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities set a $17.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $13.72. 446,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,717. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

