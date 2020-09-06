Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth $42,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 52.3% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth $59,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

Baidu stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.87. 3,142,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,875. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.37, a PEG ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

