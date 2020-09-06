Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 18.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.91. 920,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,161. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.92). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.6896 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

