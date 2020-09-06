Quant (QNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $91.29 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $91.29 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can now be bought for $7.56 or 0.00073392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Over the last week, Quant has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

