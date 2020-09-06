Ragnarok (RAGNA) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 25.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $8,282.68 and $10.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00122384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00044589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00217934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.78 or 0.01632495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000299 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00164480 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.