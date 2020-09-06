RealTract (RET) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. RealTract has a market capitalization of $871,353.63 and approximately $448.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealTract token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM. During the last week, RealTract has traded up 46.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00123021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00219384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.01648888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00165606 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

