Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RETA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ RETA traded down $3.43 on Friday, reaching $97.36. The company had a trading volume of 264,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,462. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $73.38 and a 52-week high of $257.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.91 and its 200 day moving average is $152.38.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 187.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

