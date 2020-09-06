Refereum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $61,478.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bibox, DDEX and Upbit. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $61,478.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Refereum Profile

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, DDEX, OKEx, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

