Reviewing Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) & Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Jernigan Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital $882.59 million 0.59 $364.10 million $1.92 1.50 Jernigan Capital $45.09 million 8.90 $44.41 million $1.90 9.08

Invesco Mortgage Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Jernigan Capital. Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jernigan Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Jernigan Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Jernigan Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jernigan Capital has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Jernigan Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jernigan Capital pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Invesco Mortgage Capital and Jernigan Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital 4 0 0 0 1.00 Jernigan Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33

Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus price target of $2.38, suggesting a potential downside of 17.53%. Jernigan Capital has a consensus price target of $18.10, suggesting a potential upside of 4.87%. Given Jernigan Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jernigan Capital is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Jernigan Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital 41.25% -2.61% -0.28% Jernigan Capital -89.96% 4.30% 2.17%

Summary

Jernigan Capital beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formally known as Invesco Agency Securities Inc. and changed its name to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. in June 2008. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value. The Jernigan Capital team has extensive experience in over 100 U.S. marketsfrom acquiring and managing self-storage properties to new self-storage developmentproviding JCAP with knowledge unmatched by any lender, broker or advisor to the sector. Jernigan Capital is the only source of construction and development capital focused solely on the self-storage sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.