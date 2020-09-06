Ruff (RUFF) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.12 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Ruff token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar. Ruff has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $555,226.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

