SafeCoin Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $352.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00051354 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00690351 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,365.30 or 1.00255353 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.16 or 0.01703863 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012247 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00132758 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000960 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.