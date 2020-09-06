Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.62 Million

Brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report sales of $28.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.10 million and the lowest is $15.50 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $21.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $95.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.70 million to $139.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $130.90 million, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $174.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.67). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million.

SGMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 178,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. 1,532,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,964. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

