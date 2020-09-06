Sentinel Protocol (UPP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $293,773.00

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and $293,773.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex, DDEX and GDAC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00024088 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00023908 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00014045 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010997 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,137,682 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX, Upbit, Hotbit, Bibox, Bittrex and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

