Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

SSDOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. CLSA lowered Shiseido from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Shiseido from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shiseido stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.00. 54,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $60.37. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $46.66 and a 12 month high of $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

