Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

SSDOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. CLSA lowered Shiseido from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Shiseido from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shiseido stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.00. 54,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $60.37. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $46.66 and a 12 month high of $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

