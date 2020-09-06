Silent Notary (SNTR) Price Hits $0.0000

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded up 42.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Silent Notary has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One Silent Notary token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, TOPBTC, Hotbit and DDEX. Silent Notary has a market cap of $142,489.91 and approximately $10,587.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00124563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00046317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00223565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.01591559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00167486 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top, TOPBTC, Hotbit, DDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

