Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIMO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ SIMO traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $36.51. 230,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 50,614.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 259.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

