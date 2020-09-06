Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Simon Property Group by 211.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 273.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 474.7% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $70.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,846,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,915. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average of $71.63. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

