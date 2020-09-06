Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.05. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $25,317.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,866 shares in the company, valued at $290,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

