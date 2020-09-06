Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,840,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,071 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Snap worth $66,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $734,687,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Snap by 56.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,705,000 after buying an additional 9,548,098 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $105,871,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 239.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after buying an additional 8,557,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Snap by 61,035.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,567,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,422,000 after buying an additional 3,562,014 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.44. 23,747,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,327,370. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.64. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $83,693,254.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,049,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,806,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 14,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $318,042.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,474,936 shares in the company, valued at $31,843,868.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,007,095 shares of company stock worth $152,442,651.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Snap from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

