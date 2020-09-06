Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th.

In other Solar Senior Capital news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 10,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,396.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,013.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 3,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,225.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,709 shares of company stock worth $193,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Solar Senior Capital by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Solar Senior Capital by 29.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 36,210 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $914,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Solar Senior Capital by 91.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 42,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solar Senior Capital stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 50,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,878. The company has a market cap of $213.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Solar Senior Capital has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

