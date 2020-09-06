South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other South State news, Director David G. Salyers bought 2,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Also, CEO John C. Corbett bought 2,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in South State during the second quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in South State by 388.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in South State by 34.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in South State during the second quarter worth $43,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSB traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.12. The stock had a trading volume of 296,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,621. South State has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. On average, analysts expect that South State will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

