Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Price Tops $0.0445 on Exchanges

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 55.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $1.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00045564 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.21 or 0.05276954 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00034375 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00052053 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

