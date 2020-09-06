Spendcoin (SPND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.75 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Spendcoin has a market cap of $6.75 million and $875,736.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00126213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00046671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00225707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.01596396 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00168640 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,120,346 tokens. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

