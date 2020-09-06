Spiking Price Tops $0.0070 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Spiking token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded up 11% against the dollar. Spiking has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $52,268.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046391 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.18 or 0.05356392 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00035776 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00052195 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

