SpreadCoin (SPR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, SpreadCoin has traded up 35.2% against the dollar. One SpreadCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. SpreadCoin has a market cap of $10,332.03 and approximately $3.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin . SpreadCoin’s official website is www.spreadcoin.info . The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpreadCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpreadCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

