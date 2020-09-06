St Barbara Ltd (ASX:SBM) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04

St Barbara Ltd (ASX:SBM) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$2.65 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59.

Get St Barbara alerts:

In other St Barbara news, insider Craig Jetson 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates through two segments, Leonora Operations and Simberi Operations. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper-gold porphyry deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; and the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for St Barbara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Barbara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.