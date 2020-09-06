StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.03 Million

Brokerages expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will report $154.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.81 million. StarTek reported sales of $164.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $621.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $612.45 million to $629.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $658.47 million, with estimates ranging from $655.44 million to $661.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). StarTek had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $142.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.25 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of StarTek from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other StarTek news, Director Csp Management Ltd purchased 1,543,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in StarTek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in StarTek by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in StarTek by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in StarTek in the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 286.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. 33,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. StarTek has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $8.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.

StarTek

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

