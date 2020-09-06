Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. National Securities upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 79,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,169. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $163.68 million, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director Dean D’angelo purchased 5,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 10,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $318,200 over the last three months. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,569 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

